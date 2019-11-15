Roth Capital Increases Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Price Target to $25.00

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

MPAA has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Shares of MPAA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.95. 111,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,638. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $151.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Motorcar Parts of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 2,191.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the third quarter worth $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth $92,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth $177,000.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.