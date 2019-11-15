Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 4,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $113.36. 1,146,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,144. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. ValuEngine lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Ross Stores from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.68.

In other news, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $1,629,900.00. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $2,750,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,056,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,522,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,232,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,917 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 516.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $242,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,862 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 524.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,272,506 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $126,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $167,468,000 after purchasing an additional 573,749 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,308,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $129,717,000 after purchasing an additional 559,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

