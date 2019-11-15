Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nice (NASDAQ:NICE)

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $187.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s previous close.

NICE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Nice from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer set a $166.00 target price on Nice and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Nice presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

NICE stock opened at $157.25 on Friday. Nice has a twelve month low of $102.56 and a twelve month high of $161.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.36 and its 200-day moving average is $146.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Nice by 44.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

