Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,344,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP opened at $349.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $245.59 and a 12-month high of $385.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total transaction of $540,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,105.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total value of $181,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.10.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

