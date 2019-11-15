Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Rockwell Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.72). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RMTI. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $125.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 57.77% and a negative return on equity of 136.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 61.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 24.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

