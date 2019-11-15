Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Trading Up 0.3% on Earnings Beat

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $207.11 and last traded at $198.56, approximately 49,907 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 921,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.01.

The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 78.71%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.87.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $304,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,412,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,709,407. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,878,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,556,000 after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,243,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,490,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,557,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,119,000 after purchasing an additional 50,345 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,664.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,413,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,612,000 after acquiring an additional 42,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

