RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CFO Mitesh Dhruv Sells 2,636 Shares of Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $443,137.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,481,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Mitesh Dhruv also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 1st, Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,132 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $264,154.80.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,761 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $389,411.44.
Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.19. The company had a trading volume of 653,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,200. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,254.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.21 and its 200-day moving average is $134.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. RingCentral Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $177.99.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have commented on RNG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.18.
About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.
