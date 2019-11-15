RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CFO Mitesh Dhruv Sells 2,636 Shares of Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $443,137.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,481,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mitesh Dhruv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,132 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $264,154.80.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,761 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $389,411.44.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.19. The company had a trading volume of 653,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,200. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,254.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.21 and its 200-day moving average is $134.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. RingCentral Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $177.99.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $233.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.37 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RNG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.18.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

