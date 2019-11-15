Ribbon Communications’ (RBBN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RBBN. National Securities downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.66 million. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 252,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

