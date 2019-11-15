Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,370 Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 8.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.50. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. The company’s revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $5,596,500.00. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,640,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 253,147 shares of company stock worth $20,251,303 over the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYND. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Beyond Meat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.74.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

