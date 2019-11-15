Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,934 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Avaya were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.54. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.96 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AVYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avaya from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities set a $21.00 price objective on Avaya and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avaya from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BWS Financial set a $22.00 price objective on Avaya and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

