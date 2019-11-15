Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,934 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Avaya were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:AVYA opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.54. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63.
AVYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avaya from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities set a $21.00 price objective on Avaya and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avaya from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BWS Financial set a $22.00 price objective on Avaya and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA).
Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.