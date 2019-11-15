Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $729.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. DXP Enterprises Inc has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $45.66.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $327.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.44 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.51%. DXP Enterprises’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DXPE shares. BidaskClub raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

