Rhumbline Advisers Buys Shares of 11,607 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of IWV opened at $181.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $137.45 and a 1 year high of $181.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.54 and a 200-day moving average of $172.60.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

