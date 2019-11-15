Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBZ shares. ValuEngine cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.32. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $239.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.56 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 264,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,594.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,937 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

