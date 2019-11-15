Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €113.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rheinmetall has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €113.55 ($132.03).

Shares of RHM stock opened at €103.05 ($119.83) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.29. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €73.12 ($85.02) and a twelve month high of €118.60 ($137.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €110.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is €106.44.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

