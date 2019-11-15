Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Insider Craig Wehr Sells 5,671 Shares

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) insider Craig Wehr sold 5,671 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $173,532.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RXN stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Rexnord Corp has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 169,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 120,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

