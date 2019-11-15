Reviewing ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) and Internet Gold Golden Lines (NASDAQ:IGLD)

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) and Internet Gold Golden Lines (NASDAQ:IGLD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

ATN International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Internet Gold Golden Lines does not pay a dividend. ATN International pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares ATN International and Internet Gold Golden Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATN International 0.02% 0.02% 0.01% Internet Gold Golden Lines -8.07% -56.13% -3.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ATN International and Internet Gold Golden Lines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATN International 0 0 4 0 3.00 Internet Gold Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A

ATN International currently has a consensus target price of $74.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.88%. Given ATN International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ATN International is more favorable than Internet Gold Golden Lines.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.8% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of ATN International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Internet Gold Golden Lines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ATN International and Internet Gold Golden Lines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATN International $451.21 million 1.95 $19.82 million $1.29 42.72 Internet Gold Golden Lines $2.49 billion N/A -$191.00 million N/A N/A

ATN International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Internet Gold Golden Lines.

Summary

ATN International beats Internet Gold Golden Lines on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the U.S. Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. This segment also offers wholesale long-distance voice services to other telecommunications carriers. The Renewable Energy segment provides distributed generation solar power to corporate, utility, and municipal customers in India, as well as in Massachusetts, California, and New Jersey. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 12 retail stores in U.S. Telecom segment and 19 retail stores in International Telecom segment. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Internet Gold Golden Lines Company Profile

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services. It also engages in the development and maintenance of communication infrastructure, as well as provision of communication services to other communications providers; online shopping and classified ads; and engages in the supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel. Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. is a subsidiary of Eurocom Communications Ltd.

