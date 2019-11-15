Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Teck Resources (TECK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK):
- 11/13/2019 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 11/7/2019 – Teck Resources had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $21.50 price target on the stock.
- 11/1/2019 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/25/2019 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/15/2019 – Teck Resources was given a new $33.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/9/2019 – Teck Resources was given a new $39.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/2/2019 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/25/2019 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 9/23/2019 – Teck Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Clarkson Capital.
NYSE TECK opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $25.75.
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
