Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Teck Resources (TECK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK):

11/13/2019 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

11/7/2019 – Teck Resources had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $21.50 price target on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/25/2019 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2019 – Teck Resources was given a new $33.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2019 – Teck Resources was given a new $39.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/25/2019 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/23/2019 – Teck Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Clarkson Capital.

NYSE TECK opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,611,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,950,000 after acquiring an additional 388,362 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,037,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,735,000 after acquiring an additional 589,326 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 90,312.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843,137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,966,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,825,000 after acquiring an additional 127,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,549,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

