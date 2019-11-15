Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Yum! Brands (YUM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) in the last few weeks:

10/31/2019 – Yum! Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $127.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Yum! Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $111.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Yum! Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $115.00 to $111.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Yum! Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Yum! Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $108.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Yum! Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $131.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2019 – Yum! Brands was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/25/2019 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $112.00 to $115.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Yum! Brands was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $98.11 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $119.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

In related news, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,331,715.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,717.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $174,337.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 42,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,550 shares of company stock worth $1,685,518 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 8.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 128.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

