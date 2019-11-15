Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Target Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Target in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TGT. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

Target stock opened at $111.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Target has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $114.83.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 20,386 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $2,206,784.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,478 shares of company stock worth $8,915,363. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its position in Target by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 4.0% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Target by 1.9% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 32,220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 10.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 1.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

