Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Electromed, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Electromed in a report issued on Thursday, November 14th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Electromed’s FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELMD traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,589. Electromed has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 159,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 35,507 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Electromed by 37.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the period.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

