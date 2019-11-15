Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for OrganiGram Holdings Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.10 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

OGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Paradigm Capital set a $8.50 target price on OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. CIBC assumed coverage on OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on OrganiGram in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

OGI opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,437,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,326,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the second quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

