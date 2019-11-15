Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Homology Medicines Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Homology Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.66) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.63). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.49) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIXX. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. FIX initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $37.00 price target on Homology Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price target on Homology Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ:FIXX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.36. 3,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,161. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Arthur Tzianabos sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $234,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Seymour sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $161,727.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,766 shares of company stock worth $1,027,914. 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.