Rescap Liquidating Unt (OTCMKTS:RESCU) Shares Up 4.8%

Rescap Liquidating Unt (OTCMKTS:RESCU) shares rose 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00, approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 582,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

About Rescap Liquidating Unt (OTCMKTS:RESCU)

Rescap Liquidating Trust engages in liquidating and distributing assets of the debtors in the ResCap bankruptcy case. The company, through its agents, wind downs the affairs of and dissolve the debtors and their subsidiaries, including the non-debtor subsidiaries. Rescap Liquidating Trust was founded in 2013 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

