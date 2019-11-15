Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) PT Raised to $30.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

REPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.21. 44,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,155. The stock has a market cap of $528.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 3.30. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $247,225.00. Also, CEO Robert Coffin sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $413,462.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,500. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Replimune Group by 793.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Replimune Group by 211.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Replimune Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Replimune Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 186,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after buying an additional 36,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

