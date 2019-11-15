ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNUGF. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ReNeuron Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded ReNeuron Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

RNUGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 562. ReNeuron Group has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia.

