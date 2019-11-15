Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:REED opened at $0.72 on Friday. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05.

Get Reed's alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

In related news, CEO John Bello bought 1,666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Norman E. Jr. Snyder bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $168,960.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,983,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,534.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.