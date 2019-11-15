Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 million.
NYSEAMERICAN:REED opened at $0.72 on Friday. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.69.
About Reed’s
Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.
