Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Recruit in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Recruit’s FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.
Several other research firms have also commented on RCRRF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.
Recruit Company Profile
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing segments. The company operates Indeed.com, which aggregates various job listings from information found on company career pages, job search sites, and other online sources.
Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.