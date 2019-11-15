Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Recruit in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Recruit’s FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on RCRRF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS:RCRRF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986. Recruit has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $35.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing segments. The company operates Indeed.com, which aggregates various job listings from information found on company career pages, job search sites, and other online sources.

