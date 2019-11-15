Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Prudential Financial (PRU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) recently:

11/6/2019 – Prudential Financial was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $107.00.

11/5/2019 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Prudential Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $106.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2019 – Prudential Financial is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2019 – Prudential Financial was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “hold” rating.

10/22/2019 – Prudential Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

10/18/2019 – Prudential Financial had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/18/2019 – Prudential Financial was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “buy” rating.

10/17/2019 – Prudential Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/15/2019 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $108.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2019 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/30/2019 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $98.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/25/2019 – Prudential Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.22%.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon acquired 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.98 per share, for a total transaction of $300,648.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,867.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,169,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

