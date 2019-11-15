Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE: MTD):

11/14/2019 – Mettler-Toledo International is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/14/2019 – Mettler-Toledo International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2019 – Mettler-Toledo International had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $680.00 to $670.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Mettler-Toledo International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $760.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mettler-Toledo continues to ride on its solid momentum across its Laboratory and Industrial segments which are aiding its performance in Americas, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World (ROW) regions. Further, benefits from strategic investments in Spinnaker sales, marketing initiatives, field resources and R&D are contributing well. Further, strengthening core industrial business is a major positive. Also, the company’s growing momentum in China remains a tailwind. The company remains optimistic about its productivity and margin initiatives. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, softness in its food retail segment remains a major concern. Sluggishness in product inspection business is a headwind. Unfavorable currency fluctuations and seasonality are risks for the company.”

10/18/2019 – Mettler-Toledo International had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $720.00 to $680.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/17/2019 – Mettler-Toledo International had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $830.00 to $720.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2019 – Mettler-Toledo International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $680.00 to $640.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Mettler-Toledo International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $713.65 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $500.74 and a 1 year high of $873.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $694.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $734.52. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.06. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 105.34%. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.12 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total transaction of $3,138,270.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $568,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.50, for a total transaction of $71,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,561,497,000 after buying an additional 128,157 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13,959.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,195,000 after purchasing an additional 114,886 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,548,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,300,908,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 368.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 57,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,416,000 after purchasing an additional 45,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

