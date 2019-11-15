Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU):

11/12/2019 – JetBlue Airways is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2019 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/31/2019 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/28/2019 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

10/25/2019 – JetBlue Airways was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/24/2019 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/21/2019 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

10/10/2019 – JetBlue Airways had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2019 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/7/2019 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

10/2/2019 – JetBlue Airways had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

JBLU stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.54. 25,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,641,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.85. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17.

Get JetBlue Airways Co alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.19%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $27,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,161. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $38,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,810 shares of company stock worth $253,362 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $684,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.