Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hess (HES)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hess (NYSE: HES) in the last few weeks:

11/13/2019 – Hess is now covered by analysts at Howard Weil. They set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Hess is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2019 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Hess was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2019 – Hess was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/7/2019 – Hess had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

9/23/2019 – Hess is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2019 – Hess was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.69 and a beta of 2.01. Hess Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.72.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 2,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,385,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,035,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,342. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,109,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 826.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Hess by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 118,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd grew its stake in Hess by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 2,094,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,176,000 after acquiring an additional 400,736 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Hess by 8,810.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

