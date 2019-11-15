Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cigna (CI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cigna (NYSE: CI) recently:

11/6/2019 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $214.00 to $222.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Cigna had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $221.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $203.00.

11/1/2019 – Cigna was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2019 – Cigna is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Cigna was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/30/2019 – Cigna was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2019 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $207.00 to $208.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $189.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.22 and a 200-day moving average of $161.73. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $226.60.

Get Cigna Corp alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Cordani purchased 32,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Cigna by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 61.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 30.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.8% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 48,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.