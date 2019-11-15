Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $157.08, but opened at $182.83. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $187.39, with a volume of 28,859 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,282.73% and a negative net margin of 410.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS.

RETA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Swann set a $230.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $239.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.63.

In other news, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,138 shares in the company, valued at $351,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $10,661,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $11,462,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 78,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.89 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.90.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

