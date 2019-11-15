RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. 217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,128. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $187.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.07. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.