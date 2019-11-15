Raytheon’s (RTN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.76.

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $216.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $144.27 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

In related news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total value of $856,130.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,747.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,769 shares of company stock worth $2,120,750. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon by 11,865.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,141,000 after buying an additional 1,580,544 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Raytheon by 17,408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,107,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after buying an additional 1,100,715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Raytheon by 1,380.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,442,000 after buying an additional 817,506 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon by 2,697.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 522,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,832,000 after buying an additional 503,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Raytheon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

