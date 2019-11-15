Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$2.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Spark Power Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPG. Cormark cut their price objective on Spark Power Group from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Spark Power Group from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Shares of TSE:SPG traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.35. 21,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.78. Spark Power Group has a 52-week low of C$0.90 and a 52-week high of C$2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.04. The company has a market cap of $44.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.21.
About Spark Power Group
Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions primarily in North America. The company operates through three divisions: Technical Services; Power Equipment; and Power Advisory and Sustainability. The company offers technical services, such as construction, repair, replacement, maintenance, testing, and commissioning of electrical assets.
