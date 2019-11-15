Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$2.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Spark Power Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPG. Cormark cut their price objective on Spark Power Group from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Spark Power Group from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of TSE:SPG traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.35. 21,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.78. Spark Power Group has a 52-week low of C$0.90 and a 52-week high of C$2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.04. The company has a market cap of $44.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.21.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$44.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Spark Power Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions primarily in North America. The company operates through three divisions: Technical Services; Power Equipment; and Power Advisory and Sustainability. The company offers technical services, such as construction, repair, replacement, maintenance, testing, and commissioning of electrical assets.

