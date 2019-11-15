Rational Advisors LLC Sells 15,564 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 15,564 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,697,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,945. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.47. The firm has a market cap of $149.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $4,020,821.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,322,860.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.