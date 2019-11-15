Rational Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 144.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,057,398. The company has a market capitalization of $204.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. DZ Bank upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.02.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.