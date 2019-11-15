Rational Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 64.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $446.00 target price (down previously from $451.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $435.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.54.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $11,561,674.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,372 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,674.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 135,702 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,015 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.92. 379,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,274,776. The stock has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.23 and a 1-year high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.