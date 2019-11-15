Rational Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 23.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $207,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.1% during the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 54.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 17.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after purchasing an additional 151,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock traded down $4.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $475.23. 51,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $272.91 and a 52 week high of $482.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $443.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total transaction of $569,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,183.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total transaction of $573,563.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,797. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Guggenheim raised shares of Charter Communications to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $528.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.24.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

