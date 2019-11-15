Rational Advisors LLC Buys 4,133 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 601.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,820 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Western Digital by 9,483.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 62.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $30,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $162,248.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,929.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $5,219,697.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,744,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,870 shares of company stock worth $6,143,776 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WDC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.59. 228,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,083,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.01. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $65.31. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.82.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Maxim Group set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.66.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

