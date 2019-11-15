Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,052.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 910,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,763,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.92.

NYSE:GS traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.78. The company had a trading volume of 795,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,746. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.41 and a 200 day moving average of $205.10. The company has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $151.70 and a 1 year high of $224.77.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

