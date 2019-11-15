Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) versus Dxi Energy (NYSE:DXIEF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) and Dxi Energy (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Range Resources and Dxi Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $3.28 billion 0.31 -$1.75 billion $1.13 3.58 Dxi Energy $1.35 million 5.13 -$8.97 million N/A N/A

Dxi Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Range Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Range Resources and Dxi Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 2 12 5 0 2.16 Dxi Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Range Resources presently has a consensus target price of $10.43, suggesting a potential upside of 158.05%. Given Range Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Dxi Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Range Resources and Dxi Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources -50.85% 3.14% 1.37% Dxi Energy -913.86% N/A -405.89%

Volatility & Risk

Range Resources has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dxi Energy has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Range Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Dxi Energy does not pay a dividend. Range Resources pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Range Resources beats Dxi Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 4,900 net producing wells and approximately 878,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; and 415 net producing wells and approximately 118,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region. It markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, NGL distributors, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Dxi Energy

DXI Energy Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops energy projects with a focus on oil and gas exploration in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in the Kokopelli project that covers an area of approximately 7,100 square miles with reserves of coal, oil shale, and natural gas located in Piceance Basin, Western Colorado; and Woodrush project consisting of 13,093 net acres situated in the Peace River Arch of British Columbia and Alberta. The company was formerly known as Dejour Energy Inc. and changed its name to DXI Energy Inc. in October 2015. DXI Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

