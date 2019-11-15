Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 5,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 48,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on RL shares. Barclays started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.67. 108,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average is $104.20. Ralph Lauren Corp has a one year low of $82.69 and a one year high of $133.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $6,639,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total value of $1,138,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,662.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,426 shares of company stock valued at $31,783,869. Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

