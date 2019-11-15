Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Major Shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren Sells 71,428 Shares

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $7,972,793.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Family L.L.C. Lauren also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

On Thursday, October 24th, Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of Ralph Lauren stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $6,857,088.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of Ralph Lauren stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $6,462,805.44.

On Thursday, September 26th, Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of Ralph Lauren stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $6,639,232.60.

On Thursday, September 12th, Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 107,142 shares of Ralph Lauren stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $10,686,343.08.

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,265. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.20. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12 month low of $82.69 and a 12 month high of $133.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at about $1,477,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.9% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.