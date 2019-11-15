RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on RadNet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on RadNet from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

RadNet stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. RadNet has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). RadNet had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Md Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 259,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,470.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of RadNet by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

