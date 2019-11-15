Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Radius Gold Inc (CVE:RDU) were up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, approximately 30,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 259,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 million and a PE ratio of -22.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 46.06, a quick ratio of 44.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

About Radius Gold (CVE:RDU)

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Latin America. It explores for gold and silver. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bald Peak Property that consists of 151 unpatented mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada, as well as 1 mineral prospecting license in Mono County, California; and land holdings that consist of 34 concessions covering an area of 228,264 hectares in southeast Guatemala.

