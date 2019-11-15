Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.74. Quidel reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Quidel had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. TheStreet upgraded Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Quidel stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.19. The stock had a trading volume of 162,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,601. Quidel has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $70.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 71,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $4,458,803.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,692 shares in the company, valued at $20,313,708.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 29,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,835,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,361 shares of company stock worth $312,782,451. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 190.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quidel by 300.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Quidel by 7.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

