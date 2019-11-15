Quest Rare Minerals (OTCMKTS:QRMLF) Trading Down 44.4%

Quest Rare Minerals (OTCMKTS:QRMLF)’s share price dropped 44.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 254,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 191,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.

About Quest Rare Minerals (OTCMKTS:QRMLF)

Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of rare earth element deposits in Canada. It primarily develops Strange Lake rare earth deposits comprising 534 individual mineral claims covering a total area of approximately 23,230 hectares located in northeastern Québec.

