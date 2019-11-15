Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Kelt Exploration Ltd Raised by Cormark (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kelt Exploration in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Kelt Exploration’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KEL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.55.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$3.37 on Wednesday. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$2.45 and a 52-week high of C$6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.76. The firm has a market cap of $633.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg acquired 30,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.93 per share, with a total value of C$87,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$353,068.51. Also, Director David John Wilson acquired 40,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,169,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,195,190.18. Insiders acquired 186,100 shares of company stock worth $512,579 in the last ninety days.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

